It seems to me that the apparently abandoned Kmart building on the South Side of La Crosse would make a great homeless hotel. Instead of forcing those unfortunate people to stay in shelters they consider less safe than out on the streets, wouldn't it make sense to provide rooms and small apartments in that forlorn commercial structure?

Sure, it would take a whole lot of money (federal, city and state dollars along with contributions from NGOs and nonprofits that deal with poverty issues) to buy the building and put in the extra plumbing and interior walls, etc., but construction jobs would be created or expanded, and La Crosse would become a national example of a caring and compassionate city.

Perhaps a mall with stores to provide the necessities of life to people without vehicles; job, drug rehab and financial restart centers could also be a part of the project, creating a walkable community that the people can feel safe in as they rebuild their lives.

Is it naive idealism to think all this might be possible and that other similar "communities" like this could be created throughout the city? And that we could stop hounding and blaming the victims of the system of endemic poverty that capitalism and racism breeds in the richest country on earth?

Tom Martish

Hillsboro