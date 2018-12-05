The executive director of Amnesty International USA has asked President Trump to call for a UN investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi Arabian government.
Such an investigation is certainly warranted given the untrustworthy statements made by the Saudis regarding this murder. Will President Trump call for an investigation? He has been reluctant to condemn the Saudis or to impose any sanctions. It appears that human rights violations, including murder and dismemberment, are trumped by a desire to sell weapons and arms to Saudi Arabia.
If you are concerned about human rights violations around the world, please come to our local Amnesty International group's "Write for Rights" event on Human Rights Day, Monday, Dec. 10, any time from 6 and 8 p.m. at Viterbo University's School of Nursing Building, Room 104.
You will have the opportunity to write letters on behalf of prisoners of conscience and make a statement that no government is above the law.
Tom Pyrek, La Crosse