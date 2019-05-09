A Chinese professor was sentenced to life in prison in 2014.
The La Crosse chapter of Amnesty International has been writing to Chinese authorities monthly to seek his immediate release as he is a prisoner of conscience, imprisoned solely for his exercise of his right to freedom of speech.
Recently, a bipartisan group of 13 U.S. senators and representatives from the Congressional Executive Commission on China has sent a letter to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee nominating our "prisoner of conscience," Ilham Tohti, for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.
Our Amnesty International group will continue to write letters monthly on behalf of Ilham Tohti. If you are interested in helping with this effort, you are welcome to contact me at tompyrek@gmail.com or 608-799-8648 for further information.
Tom Pyrek, La Crosse