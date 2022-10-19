Tom Pyrek: Plan does not promote neighborhood schools

If the proposed new high school were to be centrally located, I might be in favor of it. However, that is not the case. I will be voting "no" on the referendum.

I have read about better ideas (than the one new high school proposal) from other Tribune letter writers. For example, closing all of the middle schools and placing 6th graders in the elementary schools and 7th and 8th graders in the high school buildings. The elementary schools and the high schools have the space to accommodate the middle school population.

I don't object to the cost of the proposed new high school. I object to solutions that don't promote neighborhood schools.

Tom Pyrek