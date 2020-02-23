Tom Rosenbrook: Don't listen to Electoral College critics

I just read a column by Mary Schmich (Tribune, Feb 20). She was expressing her concern that Elizabeth Warren has been written off already by the political pundits.

Once again, as in a column on Feb 6. by Terry Lierman, I read between the lines and see an underlying thought by both of them. That is that the presidential election is inherently unfair because of the Electoral College.

Maybe I am tilting at windmills, but I don’t think so because I have heard it discussed among pundits and media people.

Making reference to the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary, she says, “two small, overwhelmingly white, not very urban states,” “with a white population of over 90%, with a combined population of less than half of Chicago.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Her point, I believe is that they don’t have the right to be so important in shaping the field of candidates.

The underlying thought that I hear is the beginnings of an argument for abolishing the Electoral College because it is unfair to the high-population regions, mostly coastal and urban areas (read Democrats, based on voting tendencies).