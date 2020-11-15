Tom Rosenbrook: So much for polling, again

Well, I see the pollsters are baffled again after this election. What did we get wrong? Why? How? Etc, etc, etc. I have a suggestion, just ask simple straight forward questions; Are you Republican or Democrat? Or simply, who are you going to vote for? You see how simple it could be. Record the answers, and tabulate the results.

Obviously, I am being somewhat facetious. I know it cannot be quite that simple, but it does not have to be as complicated as they make it. The ‘weighting’ which always seems to favor the Dem side (just sayin) which is massaging the list of voters to be called, the “adjusting for education”, the making of “educated estimates about the vote choice of voters who didn’t want to reveal who they were voting for”.

The quotes are excerpts from the Nov 10 article in the Tribune on the subject. These are a very small sampling of the ways the data is ‘massaged’, before and after. I am sure there are many more methods that we are totally unaware of.

Yes indeed, the so-called "science" of polling… more like the "magic" of polling in how they get the results they want, correct or not.

Tom Rosenbrook

Onalaska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0