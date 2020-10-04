Tom Sleik: Trump's damning legacy

The impact of the coronavirus on American life has frustrated students who have been deprived of normal school opportunities; cost many people their livelihoods; severely damaged the nation's economy and killed more than 200,000 people in the United States. Why?

In January, the president became aware of the pandemic, but he downplayed it for weeks. Had he previously left the budget for Pandemic Preparedness Planning intact, the U.S. would have had a chance to prepare for a pandemic before January.

Once he was aware of the threat, he refused to develop a national strategy to protect Americans. Instead, he made states and health-care providers compete for limited PPE and testing supplies.

After more than 7,000,000 Americans tested positive and 20% of the world's COVID deaths occurred in the U.S. (although we are only 4% of the global population), President Trump is holding indoor rallies with few masks in evidence.

He held the Republican National Convention at the White House, ignoring social distancing and mask wearing. He also nominated to the Supreme Court an individual already on record criticizing the chief justice for not previously killing Obamacare. If she voted to wipeout Obamacare, tens of millions of Americans would lose their health insurance during a pandemic.