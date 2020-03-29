Tom Sleik: Vote for Karofsky for Supreme Court

On April 7, voters will choose a member of the Wisconsin Supreme Court for a 10-year term. Jill Karofsky and Daniel Kelly are the candidates. Judge Karofsky has a lifetime of relevant legal experience including being both a local and state prosecutor. She also was the director of the Wisconsin Office of Crime Victim Services. She is currently a Circuit Court judge.

Her opponent was appointed by Gov. Scott Walker to the Supreme Court. This is the first time the voters can decide if he should serve on the Supreme Court. In the past he has opposed stronger provisions in the Supreme Court rules regarding judges who lie in their campaigns and benefit from misleading third-party attack ads against their opponents.

Wisconsin deserves Supreme Court justices who strongly support judicial campaign integrity. Jill Karofsky has the experience and integrity this important position demands. Please vote for Jill Karofsky.

Tom Sleik, La Crosse

