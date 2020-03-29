Tom Smith: Council colleague endorses Smith

I endorse Kim Smith for Onalaska mayor.

I have known Kim for many years and have worked with her on various committees and currently on the Common Council.

Kim is an Onalaska native with a strong knowledge of our city’s issues and challenges. She is a person with integrity, strong ethic and proven record of many dedicated years serving on various city committee as well as being elected 3rd District alderperson. Also, Kim was recently unanimously elected by our Onalaska Common Council to replace former Mayor Joe Chilsen as interim mayor.

As a citizen of Onalaska for more than 32 years, I have had an opportunity to work with many people in this city and feel Kim Smith is qualified to be our next mayor.

Please vote for Kim Smith on April 7.

Tom Smith, Onalaska

Tom Smith is District 1 alderman in Onalaska.

