I would personally like to thank the constituents of Onalaska’s District 1 for their ongoing support during my two terms as alderperson representing them on our city’s common council.

Over those 4 years, I had the opportunity to meet many of our city residents and assist with resolving issues and voting for improvements to our district and city. Also, big thanks to Mayor Kim Smith, fellow council members and city staff for their support and great teamwork.

Being an alderperson was a great civic experience and Onalaska is fortunate to have a forward-thinking city.

Tom Smith

Onalaska