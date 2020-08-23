Tom Smith: Help the tiny farm that could

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Help the tiny farm that could

Clearwater Farm, located in Onalaska’s Greens Coulee, is a 100% volunteer operated, nonprofit organization serving our community for the past 20 years.

Our primary mission is to demonstrate, teach and advocate the sustainable use of natural, architectural, historical and agricultural resources, but like many nonprofit organizations and small businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has jeopardized our ability to conduct critical 2020 fundraising events.

Our Clearwater Farm board has set a $25,000 goal using GoFundMe. All donations will go toward feeding and care for our farm animals and support renovations of a former calf barn into an updated building that will provide year-round programming for members, youth groups and special-needs organizations.

For more than 20 years, our nonprofit organization has been supported by generous members, corporate sponsors, donations and fundraising events. We do not receive any government funding.

Please help us continue through this difficult time. Your donation makes a difference in our community. For more information, find us on Facebook or contact us at www.clearwaterfarm.org

The tiny farm that could, to the tiny farm that did, to the tiny farm that does.