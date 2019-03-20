As a resident of Onalaska for more than 30 years, I have decided to place my name on the ballot to represent District 1 on the Onalaska Common Council. Why should you consider voting for me?
As a community-oriented, dedicated, ethical resident, I have had the pleasure to serve on the Onalaska School Board (seven years), Onalaska’s Park and Rec Board, DARE Committee, City Library Commission, Technology Committee, Pool Design Committee, Onalaska Food Basket Board, Western Technical College District Board (nine years) and currently serve on the Onalaska Education Foundation Board and Big Brothers Big Sisters-7 Rivers Region board of directors.
In raising my family in this community, worshiping at a local church, working for a local employer, being a renter as well as a homeowner, I have seen the challenges and opportunities and am willing to use my leadership experience to help continue to make Onalaska a great place to live.
I would appreciate your vote on April 2.
Tom Smith, Onalaska