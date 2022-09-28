Tom Stoner: Biden responsible for crisis at border

Nearly 5 million foreign illegals have entered our country since Joe Biden took office. They total more than the populations of 25 states. They are greater than the populations of all our major cities except New York. These are staggering numbers and should be a wake up call to all Americans as to the reality of this humanitarian crisis.

Biden has put the burden of feeding, housing, medical care, and transporting them wherever they want to go -- all courtesy of the US taxpayers. All without permission or consent. I can't believe that Biden supporters are OK with this. Would one of you please enlighten the rest of us and justify his actions?

The drug fentanyl is made in China and distributed to Mexican cartels and smuggled into the US. It's killing many thousands of Americans and yet neither Biden or Harris have gone and done anything about it. It only takes 2 grams to kill a person, and in one week recently in Arizona 186,000 pills and 3 lbs of powder were confiscated. One kilo, 2.2lbs, is enough to kill 500,000 Americans. This is a tiny fraction of what has come across and Biden has never even mentioned fentanyl once. You'd think that the father of a drug addict would make this his top priority.

Biden has created this humanitarian crisis and is therefore culpable. As a conservative and patriot I urge you to use your vote to make a positive change. Vote conservative.

Tom Stoner

Arcadia