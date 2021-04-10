Tom Wilson: Time is now to support clean energy legislatoin

Climate change is real and a serious threat to Wisconsin and our planet, affecting farming, winter sports, our health, wildlife, forests, and the economy.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act HR 2307 was just introduced into the House of Representatives and already has 28 cosponsors. This bill requires energy companies to pay a steadily rising fee on fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas. This will reduce carbon pollution and stimulate conservation, technological innovation, clean energy, jobs and economic growth because energy companies, leading industries, and American consumers will move toward cleaner, cheaper options.

The fees collected are to be directly distributed to all American households to spend any way they choose. This will protect our most vulnerable with most Americans receiving more in dividends than their increased energy costs. Fuel used on farms and by the military would be exempt from fees.

To protect U.S. manufacturers and jobs and encourage other nations to adopt similar policies, imported goods would pay a border carbon adjustment and goods exported from the United States would receive a refund under this policy.