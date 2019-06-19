Wisconsin crime victims recently got a huge victory thanks to Sen. Jennifer Shilling, Rep. Steve Doyle, Rep. Loren Oldenburg and other legislators.
In May, the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly voted overwhelmingly in support of a bipartisan victims’ rights Constitutional Amendment known as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, sending it before Wisconsin voters in a statewide ballot in April 2020.
As a survivor of sexual assault, I know how hard it is to be thrown into the difficult legal process through no fault of your own. Anyone can become a victim of crime, and each day, innocent people are subjected to terrible acts against them that change their lives forever. If surviving the crime isn’t tough enough, victims then have to navigate a criminal justice process that can make them feel like they are on trial. If it happened to you, wouldn’t you want to know that your rights were protected?
I’d like to express my sincere thanks to Sen. Shilling and Reps. Doyle and Oldenburg for supporting Marsy’s Law. I’m grateful to them and all of our lawmakers for coming together to clear this final legislative hurdle and move Wisconsin closer to making equal rights for crime victims a reality.
Now it is time for voters to have the final say on Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. I look forward to voting to support equal rights for crime victims, and I urge my fellow community members to do the same.
Toni Travline, La Crosse