Tony Bickel: Governor should declare a Shared Parenting Day

Why will Gov. Tony Evers not declare a Shared Parenting Day here in Wisconsin? There are literally hundreds and hundreds of proclamations approved by our governor’s office ranging from Court Reporting and Captioning Day to Gum Disease Awareness month!

A survey was done in 2020 of 520 randomly selected average Wisconsin citizens, and they overwhelmingly (over 90%) felt shared parenting is the best for children with separated parents, wherever possible and safe

Over 60 academic scientific studies show that shared parenting is best for children. Clearly shared parenting decreases significantly a litany of undesirable outcomes for our children.

Approximately 65% of divorcing parents in Wisconsin actually chose shared parenting as what they felt is best for their children. Again the majority of divorcing parents here know that shared parenting is best for their children.

Wisconsin should be promoting and advocating for as much shared parenting as possible and it doesn’t cost a penny of tax dollars. I invite you to join me in imploring our governor to recognize the importance of shared parenting and declare April 26 Shared Parenting Day in Wisconsin. Better outcomes for so many of our children hang in the balance.

Tony Bickel

President of Wisconsin for Children and Families

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0