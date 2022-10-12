Tony Genelin: Elect Republicans with real world experience

If you are a loyal Democrat who plans on voting that way again in November, do they really represent your values? Do you lock your homes and cars when you are gone, but think it is OK for your party to allow millions of people to come to our country, unvetted? How many times have you spent more than $50,000 on a vehicle, like they are pushing for electric cars? 87,000 new IRS agents?
They have lower enrollments, so we need a new school? They want to take the Trane property off the tax rolls which would require 61+ average La Crosse homes to double their tax bill to replace that revenue.
We have an opportunity to put three leaders in place that have real world experience, rather than the same old public service career politicians. Put real leaders like Tim Michels, Ron Johnson, and Derrick Van Orden representing us. Also there has to be a better solution for La Crosse schools than what is offered in the referendum.
Tony Genelin
La Crosse