Tony Szak: Huebsch ready to tackle issues facing Coulee Region

It is important to know who we are electing and what our elected officials will do for us. Voters in the 94th Assembly District have an important decision to make.

Ryan Huebsch is a young, fresh, and strong candidate who is eager and ready to tackle the issues facing the Coulee Region head on and hit the ground running. With an economy in recession and crime spiraling out of control, it’s vital that we elect candidates with strength and energy who are up to the task to confront these crises.

Ryan has made it a priority to listen to the concerns from residents across the 94th district including one on one meetings with each police chief in Bangor, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem. They know there are real concerns that need real solutions. We don’t need lip service – we need action.

Last session, Rep. Steve Doyle was the lead author on just three bills, being fewer than 94 of the 99 members in the State Assembly. I was shocked and disappointed to learn this. When we elect representatives, we deserve to have someone who is up to the job.

When I learned of Doyle’s record of laziness in the Capitol, I was embarrassed to admit he was my representative. Complacency is not what we need more of in our elected officials. Therefore, I will not be voting for Steve Doyle this year.

Please join me and vote Ryan Huebsch on Nov. 8 to get government back to work.

Tony Szak