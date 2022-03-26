Traci Guzzo: Rick Cornforth a proven leader on County Board

For six years, Rick Cornforth has served on the La Crosse County Board, and I write to urge voters in the 19th District to send him back to the board for another two-year term.

A lifelong resident of La Crosse County, Rick has proven himself to be a leader on the county board who is focused on addressing the county's most pressing needs. He's been a fighter for a healthy, sustainable environment, safe communities, and responsible use of county resources. He’s passionate about bettering the Coulee Region.

La Crosse County's per-capita tax levy is now the fifth lowest among the state's 72 counties, and our levy is the lowest among counties of similar size. The average county tax levy per person is 74 percent higher at $532 than it is here in La Crosse County ($306). Even with the relatively low county taxes, the county is in great financial shape, positioned to help our communities bounce back from the pandemic and chart a course toward a thriving future.

Rick is not one to go off unprepared. He does his homework, whether it’s something he’s deeply interested in. He takes his duties as a county board representative seriously. He considers problems from different angles and offers his insights straight, without a twist. Rick is full of integrity, a trait we need in leaders who are the voice of representation.

I hope you will join me in voting for Rick Cornforth. It’s important.

Traci Guzzo

Onalaska

