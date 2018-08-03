Spending $50,000 to move a statue? What is wrong with all of you who want this?
I don’t care if it's private money. If you want to give your money away, give to something worthwhile, something that will benefit society.
Newsflash, life can be unfair at times. I bet there’s not one person on earth who hasn’t felt like they were the subject of a caricature or perceived in the way they really are.
If you don’t like the statue or its location, it’s time to get over it. Please don’t waste $50,000 on this. I hope it stays right where it is.
If it’s moved or destroyed, does that mean all statues should be because maybe the culture depicted as a whole is not pictured accurately and some group will complain. Or maybe we should see a statue as just a statue and say “it is what it is” and move on.
Society has real problems, people with real needs. Let’s not let hurt feelings or some dislike and political correctness diminish common sense. I hope they leave “Hiawatha” alone.
Trent Lau, La Crosse