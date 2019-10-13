Republicans and Democrats are never going to agree on gun control. And as both sides argue, the slaughter goes on. This must stop.
We the people can do something about it. It's time we stop arguing about more laws on guns {we have enough that don’t work now) and bans that would do absolutely nothing but take guns away from law-abiding citizens.
As a society, instead of focusing on new laws and bans of certain styles, let's focus on solving the problem by dealing harshly with people who possess an illegal gun or use any gun in a crime.
We have to ask ourselves as a society if we want more useless laws or do we want a common-sense approach to end gun violence?
Having in or around your person an illegal or unlicensed gun or permission from the registered owner should results in a mandatory 10 years in prison. Law enforcement would have no discretion.
If while committing a crime you use the gun in an aggressive way or imply you have a gun to threaten somebody, an automatic 50 years. The only discretion a judge would have is if the crime happens between individuals.
No matter what your feelings or political affiliation are, we the people need to contact our legislators and ask them to enact this common-sense approach to gun control.
Trent Lau, La Crosse