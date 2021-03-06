Tricia Johnson: Supporting Dieck, Lau in Holmen

The voters in Holmen have very important decisions to make regarding the school board race this spring. Jennifer Dieck and Chris Lau are two fantastic candidates bringing a wealth of knowledge, experience, compassion, logic and ideas to the open positions.

They are candid regarding the current areas of improvement within the district and have the desire to bring change to address these. Both candidates fully grasp the magnitude and importance of the roles they are vying for and the efforts involved in such an undertaking.

I truly believe in these candidates, in their commitment to the students, parents and staff in the district and their willingness to go the extra mile to make sure decisions are made with the best possible outcome. Both are genuine in their efforts to listen and carefully weigh community input. These are the two candidates Holmen needs to make forward progress in the years to come. Please join me in supporting them at the polls on April 6th.