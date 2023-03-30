I have known Angela Palmer-Fisher for many years, both professionally and personally. We care for the same people in our community.

She has always been respectful, caring and compassionate toward her clients. She is a great advocate and wants the best for the people she serves. Angela loves her family and is involved in the community.

You may also know her as “Will’s Mom.” Please vote for “Will’s Mom” for Vernon County Circuit Court Judge as I feel she will be a great asset to our community.

Trisha Miller

Westby