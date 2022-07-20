Troy Gunderson: Supporting McGrath to serve 3rd District

Knowing the importance of replacing Rep. Ron Kind with a leader equal to the task of serving both our congressional district, and the entire nation in these extraordinary times, I am excited to offer my support for Deb McGrath.

Deb served her country with distinction as a member of the US Army and CIA. She is a proven leader with numerous national and international experiences. She is dedicated to defending our democratic ideals, ensuring access to affordable health care, protecting a woman’s right to choose, and igniting economic development for rural Wisconsin.

Deb and I grew up at a similar time in rural Dunn County. Although we did not meet until this recent campaign, we discovered many connections in the Menomonie area. Deb is a delightful person who also happens to be a dedicated, sincere, honest, servant of our nation trained in the art of leadership. She is the real deal!

Elections are about timing and values. The current political environment offers the greatest threat to our democracy since the Civil War. Now is the time for an experienced leader who values our democratic principles and pledges to serve the hard-working people of the Third Congressional district. Now is the time to vote for Deb McGrath.

Troy Gunderson

West Salem