Troy Gunderson: Vote yes on West Salem schools referendum

On April 5, the School District of West Salem is seeking permission from district voters to exceed the state-imposed revenue cap for the next three years. Voters approved of a similar measure in April 2019 which has now expired.

The school board met every promise connected to the 2019 referendum. They maintained a tax levy rate at or below $9.55, established a competitive wage scale for employees, completed deferred maintenance projects, and restored the district fund balance. Well done!

The current board now promises to continue to offer top-level programming, to continue maintenance and facility upgrades, to maintain competitive wages, and to establish a new tax levy rate at or near $8.33.

The state-imposed revenue limit system for funding public schools is broken. Lawmakers regularly restrict increases, forcing school districts across the state to seek permission to exceed the limit. In short, the school board does not have a choice. They must ask for help. Without additional funding, they will face a significant budget shortfall.

The School District of West Salem is a wonderful place. Our children enjoy top-level programming provided by outstanding employees on a spectacular campus. Our school board provides all of this at a “per-pupil” cost much less than the state average. We literally get the best for less!

Now it is up to us to do our part. Vote YES on April 5.

Troy Gunderson

West Salem

