Twitter toon

I am writing to voice my outrage and disgust about the way the city of La Crosse is treating the Harry J Olson Senior Center. I have heard tha…
I have been trying to understand the impasse between the City of La Crosse and the Harry J Olson Senior Group over the transfer of the propert…
Congratulations are in order to Jazzma Holland for receiving the UW System Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award. I am sure she is a w…
La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative, in partnership with Minnesota Power, is proposing to build a new $700 million fracked natural gas…
I am scratching my head. What can the mayor of La Crosse be thinking? Taking the Harry J Olson Senior Center away from the seniors and making …
Congratulations to the La Crosse County Board and to their taxpayers on the approval of solar systems for seven La Crosse County facilities. T…
I would like to raise public awareness to a safety concern that is an accident waiting to happen. Just sit in the Holmen Boys Club parking lot…
What is happening to La Crosse? When did it become OK to treat our seniors like a disposable resource?
I would like to see the La Crosse City Council and the Department of Education consider the use of a People's Assembly to resolve the issue of…