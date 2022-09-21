Tyler Hendricks: Van Orden lacks spine to face crowd not handpicked by handlers

I am disappointed, but not surprised, by Derrick Van Orden cowardly decision to dodge debates with Brad Pfaff. By the Tribune’s own reporting, Van Orden bragged about sexually harassing women in the military, spent campaign funds to attend the Jan 6 terrorist attack on the Capitol, screamed at a teenage library volunteer, and is on probation for losing track of a loaded gun, endangering law enforcement personnel.

With a record like that and no solutions for moving our country forward, it’s no wonder that Derrick doesn’t have the spine to face a crowd that isn’t handpicked by his campaign handlers in DC. He’ll gladly travel to Lake Geneva for a fundraiser with Illinois billionaires on 9/11, but show up to answer questions right here in La Crosse County?

Better vote Brad - we just aren’t rich enough for Derrick!

Tyler Hendricks