U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Take time to cherish our democracy

On this Fourth of July, we celebrate the birth of our country — the great American experiment in democracy that began in 1776, when our founding fathers adopted the principles penned in the Declaration of Independence. Those principles became the bedrock of our nation, a roadmap of America’s purpose and the foundation for a new way of governing rooted in the importance of working together.

Throughout our history, brave Americans have fought and given what Lincoln called "the last full measure of devotion" for our unalienable rights. These rights — and our constant drive to do better — are what define our democracy.

Today we see the struggle for democracy in Ukraine as Vladimir Putin continues his unprovoked invasion. Our country has stood with the people of Ukraine because we know what’s at stake. We know how precious democracy is. And we know there is nothing more sacred.

This Fourth of July, let us take the time to cherish our democracy and commitment to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. For centuries, our ongoing desire to create a more perfect union has made us stronger, helping us move forward as one nation despite our differences. Today, and every day, we will continue to channel that spirit of unity and purpose as we reflect on the past and work towards a bright future for the next generation of Americans.

Happy Independence Day.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota 

