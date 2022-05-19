UFO cartoon
Our daughter was denied the opportunity to play ball with LYCB because we don’t live in and are not currently enrolled in the school district.…
Another day, another example of outrageous Republican behavior. This time it’s Republican congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden carrying a…
If Republicans continue to insist that the 2020 election was illegitimate. Then each of them who was elected that year should resign immediately.
I'm tired of hearing about another mass shooting every day. We just had several shootings in Milwaukee over two nights, and another one in Buffalo, New York. This has to stop.
I am astonished every time I see someone claim that when human life begins is a matter of religious faith. This is a matter of science and has nothing to do with religious or any other kind of “faith.”
I must object to the Phil Hands' cartoon in Sunday's State Journal. He depicts the far-right trying to prevent safe and legal abortions and the far-left trying to prevent them from being rare.
Al Wieser, Jr. (May 7 letter) says, “despite the hysteria concerning abortion, we should all remember that abortion is aborting a ‘child.’”
Every American has the right to due process and equal treatment -- crime victims are no different.
I wanted to add my voice to the conversation about the proposed consolidation of Logan and Central high schools.
Which woman or girl whom you know deserves to be forced to remain pregnant after being raped? Which woman or girl whom you know should be forced to risk death because of a dangerous pregnancy?