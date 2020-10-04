UW-L leadership: Honoring a story ally, trusted critic

At the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, two of our most crucial responsibilities are supporting students on their educational journeys and promoting the exchange of free speech.

In these endeavors, we have had no greater ally than Rusty Cunningham.

As editor of the La Crosse Tribune, Rusty has served our campus and community in countless ways — service you were not likely to read about in the newspaper.

For many years, Rusty has been a familiar face at campus events, whether he was helping organize and host our twice-a-year Economic Indicators forum, or receiving the Student Association’s inaugural Higher Education Advocate Award.

He advised our student newspaper, the Racquet Press, instilling young journalists with his high ethical standards and passion for storytelling.

And he spearheaded the Tribune’s Extra Effort program, shining a light on local high school students who have overcome tremendous obstacles to pursue a college degree.

There’s no telling how many people have been touched by Rusty's wisdom, kindness and generosity.