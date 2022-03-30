UWL union endorses school board candidates

The United Academic Professionals of UWL (AFT Local 6502) represents the faculty and academic staff at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse.

In solidarity with the La Crosse Education Association (see February 20 Tribune article), we endorse Katie Berkedal, Meredith Garcia, and Juan Jimenez as candidates for the La Crosse School Board. We believe that these three candidates are each well-prepared to listen to all stakeholders and provide a positive vision for the La Crosse school district.

Moreover, they are dedicated to facilitating a supportive and equitable public education for all La Crosse students. For the benefit of our community, we encourage you to vote on April 5 for Katie Berkedal, Meredith Garcia, and Juan Jimenez for the Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse.

UAPUWL, AFT local 6502

