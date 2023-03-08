Those of us who served as judges for the event had the privilege of listening to budding eighth grade historians talk with excitement and knowledge about the subjects of their research over the past months. Research, writing, analysis, and speaking skills all come into play and will stand these students in good stead, no matter what paths they follow in the future. Despite having to scramble, due to a snow day, the event went smoothly thanks to dedicated staff, leaving us proud of these students, their teachers, and all the parents who make Holmen a great place to raise children.