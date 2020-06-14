Vanessa McGinnis: Find new home for Holmen plaques

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am a Holmen High School graduate class of 2009.

Back when I was in high school, I always loved seeing the pictures of past graduates as well as the In Memoriam Wall. That never bothered me. I would always think too young to die. At the same time, I felt it was great that the school honored them.

I am writing because it has been brought to my attention that the district wants to get rid of the wall, because some find it traumatizing.

It is more traumatizing to give those plaques back. It has been suggested to have memorial walks. If that is the logic, then everything must come down. This includes all senior pictures, trophies, awards, ribbons, benches, trees and dedications for Mr. Ferry and Mr. Mathison. Those are memorials, too.

The Empire Stadium must be renamed if we are talking removing “memorials.” This doesn’t make much sense, does it? Neither does removing that wall.

That’s like saying those people don’t matter. I am not the only one upset by this. My classmates and classes before and after us are upset.

That wall is part of our history. Why can’t those plaques be placed on a new wall?

Vanessa McGinnis, Austin, Texas

