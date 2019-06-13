Vince Hatt criticizes Cardinal Raymond Burke, (Tribune, May 17). Burke was a highly esteemed priest and bishop of the La Crosse Catholic Diocese.
Hatt accuses Burke of being at odds with Pope Francis. Burke has asked for clarification of the Papal Document on the family, Amoris Laetitia. Some have interpreted this document to permit divorced and remarried Catholics to receive Holy Communion. The church has always taught that before this can happen, an easily attainable annulment must be granted.
Hatt claims that ultra-conservative Steve Bannon is training people to work against the pope and embrace fascism. He claims that Bannon says he has the support of Cardinal Burke without offering any substantiated evidence.
It’s pretty clear that Hatt gets much of his disaffection from the liberal Sojourner Magazine.
There is room for intelligent, respectful debate about Catholic church issues, but unfounded accusations bordering on libel do nothing to illuminate the conversation.
When Hatt worked at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, then-Bishop Burke challenged his scheduling of speakers who were at odds with the teachings of the church and Hatt can’t seem to get over it.
Hatt is highly critical of Saint Pope, John Paul II, one of the most beloved popes of all times. John Paul is credited by many as helping to end the Cold War with the former Soviet Union.
Hatt boasts that he is an alumnus of Catholic University so he should know that Jesus brought salvation to all, not just to the poor, as his letter to the editor seems to say.
Vernal Hegenbart, Sparta