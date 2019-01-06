The recently enacted Farm Bill is not really a farm bill. It is instead mostly huge social welfare legislation, costing taxpayers more than $400 billion. Yes folks, that’s billion.
Eighty percent of this $400 billion goes to the Food Stamp program, providing free food to millions of people. That means that only 20 percent goes to the hard-working farmers who produce the food. The theory is that free food will increase demand and beneﬁt the farmers.
The problem is that when demand for food increases, farmers tend to over-produce and when prices go down they double up in an attempt to catch up and so the cycle continues. It is obvious that common-sense production quotas must be considered.
When President Donald Trump supported a provision that all able-bodied recipients of Food Stamps be required to work a few hours a week to qualify for free food, the liberals went ballistic and refused to risk alienating a large part of their core constituency.
Shouldn’t able-bodied people be required to work in order to receive beneﬁts provided by hard-working taxpayers?
An interesting and puzzling paradox exists in Sparta, and I am sure elsewhere as well.
The U.S. Silica Co. generously provides free garden plots each year that go mostly unused. I suppose that transportation could be a problem for some but those properly motivated would ﬁnd a way.
The good, kind people in our great country want all to have proper nourishment with reasonable requirements.
Vernal Hegenbart, Sparta