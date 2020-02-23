Vicki Burke: Criticism of Kind was off the mark

A recent letter to the editor (Tribune, Feb. 16) criticized Congressman Ron Kind on his presence in the district and his accomplishments. Unlike most congressional representatives, Congressman Kind holds listening sessions in each of the 18 counties in his district.
He sponsored several pieces of legislation last session. One signed into law, the Giveback Deficit Reduction Act, requires money left in Members’ Representational Allowances at the end of a fiscal year to be returned to the Treasury to be used for deficit reduction.
Another, the Federal Land Asset Inventory Reform Act (Kind/Westerman), had a hearing in the Natural Resources Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee in September 2019.
Congressman Kind was selected for the National Rural Broadband Task Force charged with drafting legislation to address improving rural broadband connectivity.
On Fox News Feb. 7, Senator Mitch McConnell admitted there were 325 bills passed by the House that he refused to bring to the floor of the Senate. Some of these, which Congressman Kind supported, were the Raise the Wage Act to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 and the Equality Act that would ban all forms of discrimination against LGBTQ Americans.
Another bill, the American Dream and Promise Act, would provide green cards, work authorization and a path to citizenship for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Temporary Protected Status and Deferred Enforced Departure recipients. Legislation like these and many others wait on Sen. McConnell in the Senate.
Congressman Kind cares passionately about his district, and I am sure is as frustrated with what is happening in Congress as many of us.
Vicki Burke, Onalaska