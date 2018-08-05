As early in-person absentee voting continues until Aug. 10 with Primary Day Aug. 14, I ask your support for the following candidates.
Please give your vote to Tony Evers for governor. Public education and the university and technical college systems will once again become a priority. Countless communities supported school referenda for public schools demonstrating the importance of public education to their communities. Tony also has the ability to defeat Scott Walker and return Wisconsin to the values of clean air and water, family-supporting jobs, quality health care and a secure retirement for all.
Kurt J. Kober would be an excellent lieutenant governor. He has worked in a large business as well as a start-up with his wife, Abby. He was born and raised in Sheboygan.
There are three candidates for secretary of the Treasurer. I ask you to give your vote to Sarah Godlewski. Sarah is a small-business owner and a finance expert.
In the secretary of state race I am voting for Arvina Martin. Douglas La Follette has held the position for 40 years. I believe it is time for a change and that is what Arvina will bring to the office. She is energetic and enthusiastic. She will fight to protect your right to vote and to protect the integrity of our elections.
Go to the polls. Make your voice heard. Vote Democratic.
Vicki Burke, Onalaska