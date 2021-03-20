Vicki Burke: Kind represents district in thoughtful manner

After reading Derrick Van Orden’s recent op-ed, I am not sure what his complaint is. After his loss to Congressman Kind he should understand that the voters in the Third Congressional District want a representative who analyzes legislation carefully.

Ron Kind actively engaged with the community, including law enforcement, for over eight months on how to improve legislation after the horrific death of George Floyd last year. But Kind was unwilling to accept hurried legislation that did not address essential elements of training on diversity, de-escalation and implicit bias.

To me Van Orden demonstrated his disregard for law and order when he participated in the rally on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., alongside extremists and insurrectionists. I suspect that Van Orden would do anything to try to change the narrative, including distorting facts about Kind. Remember Van Orden rallied alongside domestic extremists who killed a police officer and wounded dozens more on Jan 6.