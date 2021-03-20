Vicki Burke: Kind represents district in thoughtful manner

After reading Derrick Van Orden’s recent op-ed, I am not sure what his complaint is. After his loss to Congressman Kind he should understand that the voters in the Third Congressional District want a representative who analyzes legislation carefully.
Ron Kind actively engaged with the community, including law enforcement, for over eight months on how to improve legislation after the horrific death of George Floyd last year. But Kind was unwilling to accept hurried legislation that did not address essential elements of training on diversity, de-escalation and implicit bias.
To me Van Orden demonstrated his disregard for law and order when he participated in the rally on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., alongside extremists and insurrectionists. I suspect that Van Orden would do anything to try to change the narrative, including distorting facts about Kind. Remember Van Orden rallied alongside domestic extremists who killed a police officer and wounded dozens more on Jan 6.
Van Orden’s misrepresentation of a local “rally” in his op-ed is particularly hurtful. Students at Logan High School, including students of color, hosted a demonstration focused on how the community should respond to the death of Floyd. As a former teacher at Logan, I appreciate the fact that Kind knew his community was in pain, and he attended to help people come together. He demonstrated empathy and genuine humanity. Van Orden’s attempt to use a peaceful demonstration led by our own kids for his personal political agenda is beyond reprehensible, and he ought to send those kids an apology.
Kind will continue to represent his district in a thoughtful manner. He will continue to work with any and all groups on legislation designed to meet our needs.
Vicki Burke
Onalaska