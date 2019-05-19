As a La Crosse County Board Supervisor, I was disappointed and frankly frustrated with the rejection of Medicaid Expansion funds by the Republicans in Madison. This initiative would bring $1.6 billion in new federal funding to Wisconsin.
The Department of Health and Human Services has broken down what that means for the four counties that make up state Sen. Jennifer Shilling's 32nd District. That is all of La Crosse and Crawford counties, almost all of Vernon County and part of Monroe County. It would result in an additional $85 million for these mostly rural communities.
Imagine what we could do to improve access to hospitals and doctors for families and individuals in La Crosse County.
Please let your legislators know that this is money we need. Thirty-seven other states are now receiving our money; money that is needed for our citizens.
Vicki Burke, Onalaska