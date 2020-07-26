Vicki Burke: Support Pfaff for state Senate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My father, a small dairy farmer, appreciated the kind of person who would put his or her foot on the fence rail and have a face-to-face conversation with him. That is the kind of person Brad Pfaff is.

Raised on a farm in the Mindoro area, Brad learned the values of hard work and concern for his neighbor.

Ethical and honest are two words that describe Brad Pfaff. Brad won’t tell you one thing one day and something else the next. I served with Brad Pfaff on the La Crosse County Board. He studied the issues and was an independent thinker, making his decisions based on facts, evidence and the common good.

Brad believes it is important to build healthy communities by providing access to health care and making sure our health care workers, clinics and hospitals have proper funding, especially during this health crisis.

After years of cuts to education, Brad will work with Gov. Tony Evers to strengthen our public schools and make sure they have adequate funding to make a safe return to the classrooms.

Brad will not forget rural America. Bringing broadband to rural areas and opening new markets for farmers will be high on his list of important issues.