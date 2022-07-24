 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vicki Burke: Supporting Brad Pfaff for Congress

As the Aug. 9 primary approaches and early in-person absentee begins, voters will be making their choice for Third Congressional District representative. Brad Pfaff is the best choice to represent this district. I served with Brad on the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors. He was a dedicated, respectful member who did his homework and represented his district well. I found him to be a man of integrity.

As a former Logan High School teacher, I want a representative who understands the importance of education. Federal funding is very important for educating students of all abilities. Brad knows the value of supporting educators as they recover from the impact of COVID and strive to create a safe learning environment. Because Brad is the best choice to support education, the Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) has endorsed Brad.

Agriculture continues to be important to this region. Growing up I lived on a small family farm near Galesville. Brad understands what it takes to survive in farming today, having worked on his family farm. He is recognized at the state and federal level as a person knowledgeable in agriculture.

Congressman Ron Kind who represented this district for 26 years has endorsed Brad Pfaff. He knows what it takes to handle the job.

Knowledge, integrity, and experience set Brad apart from Derrick Van Orden, who will be the opponent. Brad has won against a strong Republican in his race for State Senate. He has proven himself. I ask you to give him your vote on Aug. 9.

Vicki Burke

Onalaska

