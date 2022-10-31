Vicki Burke: Voted for candidates I can trust

On Tuesday, October 25, I early voted. I am a senior citizen and a retired teacher. I chose candidates I can trust to act for the common good.

Gov. Tony Evers has brought us through a pandemic, provided for public education, and protected small businesses. He did all of this and ended with a $4 billion dollar deficit. Not because he overtaxed you, as Republicans would have you believe, but because taxpayers did better than was expected because of his support. His opponent has lived elsewhere most of his life and looks to buy this election. We know nothing of what he believes.

Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes earned my vote for U.S. Senate. He will protect Social Security and Medicare. Family and children are important to him. Sen. Ron Johnson called Social Security “a Ponzi scheme” and would cut and weaken it. Johnson said, it is not “society’s responsibility to take care of other people’s children.” So much for pro life.

The Third Congressional seat was an easy choice. I chose integrity, honesty, and Wisconsin values. Brad Pfaff has them; Derrick Van Orden does not. Van Orden reportedly participated in an insurrection, violated gun laws, showed disrespect for women, and would not debate. Disqualifying behaviors for me.

Steve Doyle earned my vote in the 94th Assembly District. Unlike his opponent, he is a hard worker with the experience needed in these difficult times.

Early voting continues next week.

Vicki Burke

Onalaska