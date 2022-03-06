Vicki Burke: Working to establish fair, and impartial police oversight system

I am writing to address the inaccuracies and the attack on me by Rob Abraham. Why am I being singled out? He is my opponent for the La Crosse County Board.

Having family members in law enforcement, I know the dangers of policing. I have worked for years on oversight of the criminal justice system in La Crosse County. Public safety is important to me and the County Board. Thirty-one percent of the tax levy for 2022 is spent on courts and public safety. We have provided training for County officers and other municipalities. I can’t recall a request for safety equipment for jail staff or deputies that went unanswered.

We work to establish a fair and impartial system. We were one of the first counties in Wisconsin to establish specialty courts for drug and OWI offenders. In an article in the La Crosse Tribune entitled “Skepticism on bail change” (Feb. 13, 2022) Sheriff Jeff Wolf said, La Crosse County “has been a leader in implementing best practices for many areas of our criminal justice system.”

The La Crosse County Judiciary and Law Committee will oversee the STUDY committee the board has appointed to examine a possible police oversight committee. I will ask hard questions about the necessity of additional oversight.

No statistics were given to support the writer’s claim that La Crosse County judges “consistently release dangerous criminals” on signature bonds. The judges have guidelines and information on the accused to determine if an individual may be safely released into the community.

I care about the safety of law enforcement officers and the public. The writer is just wrong.

Vicki Burke

District 21 La Crosse County Board

