Vicki Miller: Help track Coulee Region insect decline

This past summer, we, as well as others, have observed a decline from previous years of many types of insects, from bees to butterflies and hummingbird moths, to the absence of monarch chrysalis on milkweed plants.

Because of this alarming and as yet unexplainable decline, I.M. SustainaBull and Strive 2 Thrive Coulee Region have begun a project to track insects in the Coulee Region.

S2TCR has created a “Bug Watch Coulee Region“ Facebook page where La Crosse and other Coulee Region residents can submit photos of insects they observe – in their backyard, garden or in parks. Comments can also be included on whether they have noticed a decline of a particular insect or insects in general.

Other areas of the United States and world have been tracking insect decline (some countries for decades), so we acknowledge this project is currently anecdotal and serves only as a snapshot of where we are now with the hope this will lead to a longitudinal, standardized and quantifiable study to come up with possible approaches to making a meaningful impact with a global concern in mind.

Another goal is to draw attention to beneficial insects and their irreplaceable role in the health of the planet and its inhabitants.