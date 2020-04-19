Vikas Patnaik: Don't waste opportunity to change

Someone in my professional network asked: "What will our new normal look like?"
Rather than answer from a purely personal perspective, I found my reaction veering involuntarily toward the global, perhaps because of the relative shelter afforded to my family and me by this little haven we call home -- La Crosse.
My hope is that our new normal will be a more comprehensively people-oriented society that proactively builds a social floor/net providing for the basic needs of humankind - food, shelter (which includes energy), health and education - and doesn't wait for a calamity to occur to provide for these fundamental human rights in reaction, through stimulus packages, etc.
I hope the new normal will be the result of lessons learned from our present predicament. Let this dire event in our history not go wasted.
Vikas Patnaik, La Crosse
