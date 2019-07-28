Reflecting on Robert Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday, I conclude the Democrats should not pursue impeaching the president.
Why? Parallel tracks never meet. Two monologues will never become a dialogue. The division between the two parties was broadcast in neon lights. To successfully impeach a president, there has to be strong bipartisan support. That does not exist.
Rather, the Democrats need to create a clear vision for the country and explain the main policies to bring that vision into reality. At the same time, they need to choose a presidential candidate who passionately and clearly articulates that vision and has the skill to move policies into laws.
Also, this candidate, by example, must bring civility back to public discourse. That would make America great again.
Vince Hatt, La Crosse