History doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes.
The history: In 1939, about 900 Jewish immigrants boarded a German ship to flee Nazi persecution. When they arrived, they were refused admittance into our country. They were forced to return to Europe where more than 25 percent of them died in death camps.
The rhyme: Now refugees are arriving at our southern border. Many face violence or death if they return to their countries. President Trump is trying to rhyme history by refusing them the opportunity to prove their need for asylum. This rhyme could be similarly tragic and do violence to the inscription that is proudly quoted on the Statue of Liberty.
Trump claims the refugees are full of gang members, Middle Eastern terrorists, criminals and diseased people -- all without evidence or proof. Based on his erroneous assumptions, he has sent thousands of troops to protect us from imaginary people.
To be clear, no one is advocating for open borders. But our own rule of law requires a fair hearing for those seeking asylum. By refusing asylum seekers, Trump is rhyming a tragic verse to a sad and failed part of our history.
Vince Hatt, La Crosse