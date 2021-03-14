Vince Hatt: Official Catholic teaching: Vaccines morally acceptable.

Monica Mohan implies that it is morally wrong for Catholics to receive at least one of the COVID vaccines (letter, March 10).

She quotes three Catholic clerics to prove her point. For example, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, auxiliary bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan, states, “The voice of the unborn children’s blood is crying to God from abortion-tainted vaccines.”

These three clerics have a right to state their opinions. But they do not represent official Catholic teaching.

The official Catholic teaching comes from the Vatican. In December 2020, both the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and the Pontifical Academy for Life addressed this question.

Their short answer: all the vaccines are morally acceptable. They wrote all vaccines “can be used in good conscience.”

Moreover, I think that one could make the case that it is morally preferable that one get a COVID vaccination. Vaccination reduces the possibility of spreading the virus to others---a specific example of loving our neighbor as ourselves.

Vince Hatt

La Crosse

