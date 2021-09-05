Vincent Ruzic: 20 years is enough in Afghanistan

I am not pleased that the Afghan people do not feel democracy is worth fighting for. I am not pleased that we have spent two decades there without the results we had hoped for. The withdrawal may have been done in a more controlled way, but chaos was going to be part of this no matter what.

Twenty years of trying to implement democracy has failed. Actually, each of the last presidents have struggled with the desire to leave. We cannot have a presence there forever. American cannot put troops on the ground in every country that may need democracy.

We have given the Afghans every chance to change. We have trained an army of 300,000 troops for them. We have armed them with our sophisticated weapons. We have prepared them to defend democracy, but they have failed to do so. Their president fled, their soldiers disintegrated, and their citizens are leaving.

Frankly, I do not want my grandchildren sacrificing their lives for a country not willing to defend itself. We cannot do more than we have done. It is sad that the citizens of Afghanistan will not enjoy democracy. However, we can only do so much. Twenty years is enough.

Vincent Ruzic

Hixton

