Virginia Horstman: Mother Teresa was right about abortion

It has been 47 years since our country’s Supreme Court made the decision that mothers could legally terminate their pregnancies and deny their babies the right to experience life outside of the womb.
Since that time, we have observed an increase in the breakdown of families, intolerance, violence and a growing approval of assisted suicide and euthanasia.
Indeed, Mother Teresa of Calcutta had it right when she said years ago: “We must not be surprised when we hear of murders, killings, of wars, or of hatred...If a mother can kill her own child, what is left but for us to kill each other?”
Virginia Horstman, La Crosse